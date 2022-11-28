Dozens shot in Chicago over Thanksgiving weekend, including 14-year-old boy walking through vacant lot

Gun violence in Chicago showed no signs of letting up over the holiday weekend, which saw more than two dozen shooting victims, authorities said.

The violence occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 pm. Sunday, according to Chicago police data released Monday morning.

In total, there were 24 reported shooting incidents and 31 shooting victims, which included at least four juveniles. Police said at least six people were murdered in the weekend violence.

The fatal shootings included a 42-year-old woman who was walking with a 14-year-old boy through a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East 100th Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, police said.

A black SUV drove up to the victims and began firing shots toward them, according to police. Cops said the woman was shot in the hip and later died at a hospital, and the boy was shot in the shoulder and hospitalized in good condition.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Among those killed over the weekend were two men, ages 34 and 36, who were both shot in the head at a gathering in the 12700 block of S. Halstead just after midnight on Saturday.

Police said a 60-year-old man was killed when he and a known male got into a verbal altercation at a home in the 7800 block of S. Honore at 3:40 a.m. Saturday. The man was shot in the chest, stomach and right thigh. The suspect was said to have dropped the handgun at the scene and fled.

The wounded included two boys, ages 16 and 13, who were inside a car parked on the street in the 11300 block of S. May Street around 5:50 p.m. Saturday when an unknown offender approached and opened fire. The older boy was struck in the right arm while the younger boy was hit in the left hand.

Both were hospitalized in good condition. No arrests were made.

Last weekend, police said there were 15 shooting incidents, 20 shooting victims and three murders across the Windy City.