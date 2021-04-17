Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska
Published

Nebraska mall shooting leaves at least one critically injured, police launch manhunt for suspects

Authorities are searching the mall as a precaution

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
At least one person was critically injured Saturday during a shooting at a Nebraska shopping mall, police said. 

Omaha police responded to the Westroads Mall for a potential active shooter situation, KETV reported. The station said reports indicated the incident occurred near a JC Penny store.

Authorities said one person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The suspects fled the scene and are being sought, police said. 

Police are searching the mall as a precaution and officials were asking people to stay away from the area. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also responding to the scene, the agency said. 

Calls and messages to the Omaha Police Department were not immediately returned. 

