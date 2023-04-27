Nearly 100 motorcyclists in stunt 'sideshow' bring traffic to halt on SF-Oakland Bay Bridge: video

Approximately 100 motorcyclists illegally participated in what is called a "sideshow" and blocked off traffic from driving on I-80 westbound at Center Anchorage on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge last Saturday.

Drivers crossing the famous California bridge had no choice but to stop as a group of motorcyclists lined up in front of the cars and began performing stunts on their bikes.

The event took place around 5:07 p.m. and brought traffic to a stop for a couple of minutes, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Traffic began to slow down and eventually came to a halt. Some drivers got out of their vehicles to see what was happening and to capture it on video.

Witnesses on the bridge told Fox 2 KTVU motorcyclists began driving in circles on the back wheel of their bike. They were seen popping wheelies and doing "donuts."

Drivers can be heard in the video laying on the horn as the group continued to cause havoc.

"The event was very quick, literally two minutes," CHP San Francisco public information officer Mark Andrews told Fox News Digital. "They conducted their activities and left the scene prior to any CHP officers arriving in the area."

No arrests were made due to how quickly the motorcyclists had fled the scene.

The officer explained how events similar to this have happened in the past. Although it’s not a weekly or even a monthly re-occurrence, the officer noted that it does happen "every once in a while."