This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Nearly 100 motorcyclists in stunt 'sideshow' bring traffic to halt on SF-Oakland Bay Bridge: video

Disruption lasted around 2 minutes and motorcyclists left before the Highway Patrol could respond

By Emily Robertson | Fox News
Around 100 motorcyclists stopped traffic from crossing the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as they performed stunts last Saturday afternoon. (Manfred Zorn)

Approximately 100 motorcyclists illegally participated in what is called a "sideshow" and blocked off traffic from driving on I-80 westbound at Center Anchorage on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge last Saturday.

Drivers crossing the famous California bridge had no choice but to stop as a group of motorcyclists lined up in front of the cars and began performing stunts on their bikes. 

The event took place around 5:07 p.m. and brought traffic to a stop for a couple of minutes, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). 

Cars brought to a halt in front of Bay Bridge by illegal motorcyclist show

Approximately 100 motorcyclists performed stunts in an illegal sideshow, blocking off traffic on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, last Saturday afternoon, on April 22, 2023. (Manfred Zorn)

Traffic began to slow down and eventually came to a halt. Some drivers got out of their vehicles to see what was happening and to capture it on video. 

Witnesses on the bridge told Fox 2 KTVU motorcyclists began driving in circles on the back wheel of their bike. They were seen popping wheelies and doing "donuts."

Drivers can be heard in the video laying on the horn as the group continued to cause havoc. 

SF-Oakland Bay Bridge shown from the air in file photo

Cars are driving on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on Oct. 27, 2022 in San Francisco. Bridge traffic came to a halt for around two minutes April 22, 2023 as the sideshow took place. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"The event was very quick, literally two minutes," CHP San Francisco public information officer Mark Andrews told Fox News Digital. "They conducted their activities and left the scene prior to any CHP officers arriving in the area."

closeup of California Highway Patrol badge on helmet

An up close view of a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer's motorcycle helmet on Nov. 22, 2016 in San Francisco. A CHP public information officer confirmed that similar events to the sideshow do happen "every once in a while" on the bridge. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

No arrests were made due to how quickly the motorcyclists had fled the scene. 

The officer explained how events similar to this have happened in the past. Although it’s not a weekly or even a monthly re-occurrence, the officer noted that it does happen "every once in a while."

