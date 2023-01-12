Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska
Published

NE plane crash leaves 2 dead

The Cessna 150 crashed in southeastern Nebraska on a flight from Lincoln to Auburn

Associated Press
Two men died when their plane crashed in southeast Nebraska, officials said Thursday.

Nemaha County Sheriff Brent Lohman said the county received a call about 11 p.m. Wednesday regarding a plane that had left Lincoln for the Auburn airport and had not returned to Lincoln as expected.

Searchers found the Cessna 150 small aircraft about a mile south of the Auburn airport.

The two men on board — 41-year-old Dustan Biegler of Valparaiso, and 24-year-old Colton Hill of Kearney — were killed.

Two men are dead following a Cessna 150 crash in southeastern Nebraska.

Auburn is about 65 miles south of Omaha.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney said in a release Thursday that Hill graduated from the school in May with a degree in aviation systems management with an emphasis in flight operations. He was also a pitcher on the 2018 Loper baseball team.

The National Transportation and Safety Board will investigate the crash.