Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nebraska
Published

NE authorities investigate 2 deaths in Omaha house fire

Nebraska authorities believe the 2 people were homeless

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people in a house fire in Omaha.

Crews were called to the fire just before 3 a.m. Saturday, the Omaha Fire Department said in a statement. Smoke and flames were visible from a block away.

The blaze was extinguished in about 30 minutes despite difficulties caused by the collapse of stairs and partial collapse of the main floor, the statement said. Two people were found dead inside. Their names were not immediately released. No other injuries were reported.

NEW YORK FIREFIGHTER DEAD AFTER FOUR-ALARM FIRE, BUILDING COLLAPSE IN BUFFALO

Nebraskan authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke at an Omaha house where two people were found dead. 

Nebraskan authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke at an Omaha house where two people were found dead. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two-story house was deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Battalion Chief Matt Carmichael told KETV-TV that firefighters initially believed the structure was vacant and focused on the outside of the home before going in. Once inside, they found two people they believed were homeless.