ND teen's death has been ruled an accidental drowning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The death of a North Dakota teen that had been missing for more than a week last month has been determined to be an accidental drowning.

The body of 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer was recovered from the Knife River on May 11. A search was launched after Schaeffer was last seen May 1.

The State Forensic Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Schaeffer’s cause of death was an accidental drowning. The office also determined alcohol use was a significant factor in his death, KXNET reported.

TEEN, MAN DROWN IN NEW JERSEY LAKE