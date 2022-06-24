Expand / Collapse search
North Dakota
Published

ND teen's death has been ruled an accidental drowning

ND forensic medical examiner said alcohol played a significant role in the teen's drowning

Associated Press
The death of a North Dakota teen that had been missing for more than a week last month has been determined to be an accidental drowning.

The body of 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer was recovered from the Knife River on May 11. A search was launched after Schaeffer was last seen May 1.

The State Forensic Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Schaeffer’s cause of death was an accidental drowning. The office also determined alcohol use was a significant factor in his death, KXNET reported.

