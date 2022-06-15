Teen, man drown in New Jersey lake

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people ages, 17 and 22, drowned in a New Jersey lake, Tuesday evening.

The victims were swimming in Mine Hill Beach at Sunset Lake in Morris County and did not come out of the water, NBC New York reports. Their bodies were later recovered by first responders.

Officials told the New York Post that the search was complicated by underwater vegetation.

"You don't see it, but there's stuff coming up from the bottom," one person told Eyewitness News. "You can get entangled in it — stuck in it, like seaweed."

The Sunset Lake drowning incident is one of seven recent drowning incidents in the Tri-State area. Last week two teenage brothers drowned at a school in Bayonne.

Five of the state's previous seven drowning incidents have been teenagers.