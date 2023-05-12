Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

NC man indicted on charges of taking over $230K from New Hampshire charity event, gambling it away at casino

North Carolina man is accused of creating fake invoices, receipts and altering the charity's account records

Associated Press
A man has been indicted on charges of taking more than $230,000 from a New Hampshire charity and gambling much of it away at a casino.

Kyle Fisher, 42, was indicted on four counts of wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said Thursday.

Fisher formerly lived in Grantham and now lives in Holly Springs, North Carolina. He was the executive director of a charity identified as LISTEN Community Services in Lebanon, which provides food, heating, electricity and housing assistance.

A phone number could not be found for Fisher and an attorney was not assigned to his case yet, according to court documents. He's scheduled for a court appearance on May 24.

The main entrance to the MGM Springfield Casino

The main entrance to the MGM Springfield Casino in Massachusetts is seen on Jan. 25, 2019. A man stole $230,000 from a New Hampshire charity and gambled much of it away at the MGM Casino in Springfield. ( Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The indictment alleges that between February 2021 and September 2022, Fisher wrote unauthorized checks to himself and transferred funds from the charity’s PayPal account to his own personal bank account. He's accused of creating fake invoices and receipts and altering the charity’s accounting records.

He gambled a large amount of the money away at the MGM casino in Springfield, Massachusetts, prosecutors allege.