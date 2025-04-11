Expand / Collapse search
Navy deploys another Houthi-fighting warship to new US southern border mission

USS Stockdale to join at least 2 other Navy warships deployed to border in March

Alexandra Koch
Published
USS Stockdale, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, returned from a seven-month deployment to the 3rd, 5th, and 7th fleet area of operations on Feb. 21, 2025. (Credit: U.S. Navy/ Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

The Navy recently deployed another warship, which successfully repelled multiple Iranian-backed Houthi attacks, to secure the southern border.

USS Stockdale, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, left Naval Base San Diego on Friday to support U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) southern border operations, in accordance with President Donald Trump's recent executive orders.

The executive orders included a national emergency declaration and clarification of the military’s role in protecting the territorial integrity of the U.S.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Schneider/Released)

"Stockdale’s departure reinforces the Navy’s role in the Department of Defense’s coordinated efforts to comply with the order," according to a statement from the Navy.

The ship will continue operations with an embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment. 

In February, Stockdale returned to San Diego after a seven-month independent deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. 

USS Stockdale pulls into Naval Base San Diego on Feb. 21. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

It joined the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and remained in 5th Fleet following the departure of the ABECSG.

While in the 5th Fleet, Stockdale "successfully repelled multiple Iranian-backed Houthi attacks" during transits of the Bab el-Mandeb strait and escorted operations of U.S.-flagged vessels in the Gulf of Aden, according to the Navy. 

It also engaged and defeated one-way attack uncrewed aerial-ship cruise missiles, according to officials. 

The guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) steams through the Arabian Sea.  (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Phil Ladouceur/Released)

Stockdale sustained no damage and its personnel were uninjured.

Stockdale will join the USS Spruance and USS Gravely, two other Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, which were sent to the border in March, Fox News Digital previously reported.

"As the DoD’s lead for implementing border-related executive orders, USNORTHCOM continues to support critical Department of Homeland Security capabilities gaps, with Stockdale making a vital contribution to these efforts," the Navy said.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.