A shooter who opened fire Friday morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, reportedly injuring several people, is dead, police say.

"The ECSO can confirm there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola," the Escambia County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook account. "The shooter is confirmed dead."

Further details about the incident were not immediately available, but scanner traffic overheard by the Pensacola News Journal indicated that at least ten people are being sent to local hospitals for treatment.

"Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter," the base posted earlier on its Facebook account.

A spokesman for the base also told the Pensacola News Journal that the incident was first reported around 7 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.