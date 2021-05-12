Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast: Flash flooding risk for Gulf Coast, Carolinas

Southwest daytime highs to reach 100 degrees

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast, May 12 Video

National weather forecast, May 12

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A frontal boundary that has been hanging out across the South and Southeast will once again be the focus for showers and thunderstorms across the Gulf Coast into the Carolinas.   

Heavy rain will bring the risk of flash flooding.  

Flood advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

On Thursday, things will begin to improve as the front finally moves offshore. 

The national forecast for Wednesday, May 12. (Fox News)

Another morning of freeze advisories with below-average temperatures is in store for the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast.   

Freeze advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

Cooler air remains in place for parts of the South and Southeast while things are very warm over the West, with daytime highs reaching 100 degrees across the Southwest. 

