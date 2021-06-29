Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Extreme heat lingers in Northwest following record-high temperatures

Seattle, Portland will start seeing temperatures lower today

Following all-time record highs, the Northwest coast – including Seattle and Portland – will begin seeing temperatures lower today, with more noticeable relief midweek.   

Unfortunately, the interior Northwest will continue seeing record heat for several more days.  

Forecast high temperatures for the next few days. (Fox News)

Forecast high temperatures for the next few days. (Fox News)

Tropical Storm Danny made landfall across South Carolina yesterday and has weakened to a depression while Hurricane Enrique will gradually weaken into a tropical storm before reaching Cabo San Lucas.  

The national forecast for Tuesday, June 29. (Fox News)

The national forecast for Tuesday, June 29. (Fox News)

Moisture from Enrique will enhance rainfall across the Southwest. 

Expected rainfall totals through Wednesday. (Fox News)

Expected rainfall totals through Wednesday. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, a stalled front is bringing the threat of flooding across the Plains and Midwest. 

