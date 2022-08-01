Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hurricanes
Published

National Hurricane Center monitoring tropical waves in the Caribbean and Atlantic

Four tropical waves are moving from Africa to North American region

By Phillip Nieto | Fox News
close
Louisiana ready for hurricane season with stronger levee system, new rescue equipment for first responders Video

Louisiana ready for hurricane season with stronger levee system, new rescue equipment for first responders

First responders along the Gulf Coast have new equipment for rescues after hurricanes and other severe storms, to supplement New Orleans' completed levee system.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the United States enters the third month of hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring four active tropical waves on Monday in the Caribbean and Atlantic oceans.  

For the next five days, the NHC does not expect new tropical cyclones to form. However, the agency is monitoring four unnamed tropical waves, including two in the Caribbean and Atlantic, that are expected to be active for the next 24 hours. 

The first wave is located north of Africa's Cape Verde, moving at a speed of 17 mph, and is surrounded by Saharan dust, according to Naples Daily News. The second wave is being monitored in the central Atlantic between the British Virgin Islands and Cape Verde moving west at 19 mph while also embedded in Saharan dust. 

The Caribbean has one wave traveling west at 18 mph just south of Puerto Rico and the fourth wave in the central Caribbean moving west at 17 mph just south of the Cuban capital city of Havana. 

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four tropical waves in the Atlantic and Caribbean oceans to see if they materialize into storms. 

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four tropical waves in the Atlantic and Caribbean oceans to see if they materialize into storms.  (AP Newsroom)

A tropical wave can help spawn a storm or hurricane in the Main Development Region, the area between the coast of Africa and Central America where most African waves originate and moves 3,500 miles across the Atlantic Ocean. However, some storms may make it to the US coastlines or part of the Caribbean island, but others do curve harmlessly north toward the open ocean. 

ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON: FORECAST CALLS FOR 17 REMAINING NAMED STORMS IN 2022

This summer, tropical storms have not materialized near the same frequency as years prior. The last-named tropical storm was on July 2, and there have only been four occasions between July 3 and August 4 when the Atlantic has had no named storms. 

Saharan dust helps keep tropical waves from manifesting into larger storms due to their warmth and dryness. 

Saharan dust helps keep tropical waves from manifesting into larger storms due to their warmth and dryness.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

These tropical waves usually develop off the west African coast in August and, if conditions allow for it, turn into tropical developments during the Hurricane season. However, Saharan dust cross moving through the Atlantic is contributing to the low frequency of these storms. 

TENS OF THOUSANDS IN OHIO, INDIANA, ILLINOIS, WISCONSIN LOSE POWER IN SEVERE STORMS AS EXCESSIVE HEAT FORECAST

The dust suppresses tropical cyclones and keeps waves from manifesting into tropical developments due to the warmth, dryness, and strong winds. During the late spring and summer, these dust clouds travel thousands of miles from the African Sarah desert.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP