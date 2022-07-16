Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii to feel impact of weakening Tropical Storm Darby

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for Hawaii

By Julia Musto | Fox News
As Tropical Storm Darby continues to weaken, it is expected to impact Hawaii this weekend. 

In a Tropical Storm Warning, the National Weather Service in Honolulu said Saturday that tropical storm conditions are expected Saturday as it moves south of the Big Island, including isolated thunderstorms. 

The office issued a High Surf Warning for the southern-facing shores of all Hawaiian islands. 

It said that surf would continue to build on Saturday, peaking at High Surf Warning levels Saturday night through Sunday night.

Tropical Storm Darby's expected path

Tropical Storm Darby's expected path (National Hurricane Center)

Those shores could see occasional sets of up to 20 feet. 

"Large swells generated by Darby are expected to affect portions of the Hawaiian Islands over the weekend," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) wrote on Friday. "These swells are likely to produce hazardous surf and dangerous rip current conditions."

BIG ISLAND, HAWAII. USA - OCTOBER 25: The coastline of southern Big Island on October 25, 2019 in in Big island, Hawaii.

BIG ISLAND, HAWAII. USA - OCTOBER 25: The coastline of southern Big Island on October 25, 2019 in in Big island, Hawaii. ((Photo by Giles Clarke/Getty Images))

According to FOX Weather, blustery conditions – with gusts greater than 30 mph on the Big Island and beaches – are expected, as well as showers.

The station said the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has activated its emergency operations center to respond to any impacts.

Steady weakening is expected over the next couple of days, and the NHC said Darby could become a post-tropical remnant low on Saturday before dissipating. 

Tropical Storm Estelle southwest of Acapulco, Mexico

Tropical Storm Estelle southwest of Acapulco, Mexico (National Hurricane Center)

This comes as it is tracking Tropical Storm Estelle about 310 miles southwest of Acapulco, Mexico. 

Estelle is expected to become a hurricane later Saturday night.

