Boy vows to mow 50 lawns for 50 veterans in honor of his grandfather

At 14 years old, Nathan Adams wanted to have a job but encountered one obstacle: he was too young.

Adams didn't let that stop him. With skills instilled in him from his grandfather, he started his own lawn mowing business. It quickly transpired into an opportunity to give back to the U.S. military community.

"When I was strong enough to push them over. He taught me how to start it and how to make it look good," Adams – known to his community as "the lawn kid" – told Fox News.

In May, Adams kicked off his law business and even raised enough money to buy his own equipment. In two weeks it broke down while Adams was mowing one of his clients' lawns.

Without hesitation, his clients and the community donated the funds to help him get proper supplies.

Then, "in a crazy turn of events," one of his previous clients, Leona Doherty, who worked for Lowe's, convinced the company to donate a brand new lawn mower and various other supplies, Nathan Adams' mom, Angela Adams, told Fox News.

They called it "the Cadillac of mowers," Nathan Adams said.

However, after losing his beloved grandfather Frederick Adams, a military veteran and volunteer firefighter, the young 14-year-old wanted to use his new equipment and skills for a good cause.

"My grandfather passed in February, and I thought that maybe in his honor since I had my own business, I could cut lawns for veterans for free," he said.

So that's exactly what Nathan Adams did. To start, he gave himself a goal of doing 50 lawns for 50 veterans.

"I think my dad is looking down on Nathan…with so much pride because my dad was a fighter and as a veteran, he taught myself, my sister and the grandkids that we should always be thankful to our veterans because they're the reason why we get to be free and make decisions," Angel Adams said.

The first cut is always free. After that, Nathan Adams gives veterans a discount each time he comes back.

Nathan and Angela Adams have been posting his progress on Facebook in hopes of luring in more potential customers. Each post is accompanied by an image of the freshly cut lawn, an American flag and "the lawn kid" holding up his hand to show the number of lawns he has accomplished

In return, veterans and organizations began reaching out to him, donating military apparel. In one instance, he was handed a "coin and a patch that's been all over the Middle East," Angel Adams said.

His mom, inspired by his tenacity, said he is showing the world that everyone has a different way of brightening someone's day,

"There's always a way to put good into the world when it seems like there's so much bad going on," she said.