©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Nashville shooting leaves at least 3 dead, 4 wounded: reports

All of the victims appeared to be in their teens or early 20s, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A shooting in a Nashville, Tennessee, apartment on Friday night left at least three people dead and four wounded, according to a report.

The wounded people were all taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but there was no immediate information on their medical conditions, WKRN-TV of Nashville reported.

All of the victims appeared to be in their teens or early 20s, the report said. 

It was unclear whether the suspects had gotten away or were among those struck by gunfire, WKRN reported.

The apartment was located in the city’s McKissack Park area, west of downtown, the report said.

An investigation was continuing, with police hoping to provide more information during the night, the report said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

