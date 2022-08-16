Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nashville Predators
Published

Nashville Predators Foundation offering gift cards, preseason vouchers, giveaways for turned in guns

Nashville Police Department will accept guns with no questions asked at the Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Nashville Predators Foundation is teaming up on an event offering people gift cards, preseason vouchers and giveaways if they turn in guns to the city’s police.

The NHL team says its foundation is partnering on the event Saturday at Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church.

People can turn in guns to the Metro Nashville Police Department there with no questions asked.

RYAN JOHANSEN, MIKAEL GRANLUND LEAD PREDATORS OVER JETS TO STOP SKID

The Nashville Predators logo during their game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Nashville Predators Foundation is teaming with police in a "Gift Card for Guns" effort.

The Nashville Predators logo during their game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Nashville Predators Foundation is teaming with police in a "Gift Card for Guns" effort. (Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

PREDATORS MAKE THE PLAYOFFS DESPITE 5-4 OT LOSS TO FLAMES

They can also drop off unused or expired medication that police will destroy.

In seven Gift Card for Guns days since 2011, people turned in 658 firearms. It's the first year the Preds Foundation has been involved in the event.

AVALANCHE 1ST TO ADVANCE TO 2ND ROUND WITH SWEEP OF PREDATORS

Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King expressed hope that the initiative would make the community safer.