Nashville
Published

Nashville police search for suspect accused of robbing banks, coffee shop, and cell phone store

The Nashville bank robbery suspect told victims that he was homeless, according to police

By Paul Best | Fox News
Nashville police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing several businesses this week, including two banks, a coffee shop, and a cell phone store. 

On Thursday morning, the suspect entered a Fifth Third Bank, passed a note to the teller demanding money, then fled the scene with cash, police said. 

The suspect tried to hit a different Fifth Third Bank on Wednesday, but left the bank without any money. 

  • Bank robbery suspect in Nashville
    Image 1 of 3

    Nashville police are searching for a suspect who has robbed multiple businesses this week.  (Metro Nashville Police Department)

  • Nashville robbery
    Image 2 of 3

    (Metro Nashville Police Department)

  • Dunkin' Donuts robbery
    Image 3 of 3

    (Metro Nashville Police Department)

DETROIT CARJACKINGS UP, SUSPECTED TRIO INCLUDES 11-YEAR-OLD: POLICE

A Boost Mobile was robbed on Tuesday and a Dunkin' Donuts was robbed on Monday by the same suspect, who told the victims that he was homeless, according to police

The Nashville Police Department did not have any identifying information about the suspect besides that he has tattoos on his forearms. 

It wasn't immediately clear if the suspect was actually armed during the incidents. 

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. 

