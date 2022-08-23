Detroit carjackings up, suspected trio includes 11-year-old: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detroit police are not only discussing the rise of carjackings in the city but the age of the suspects committing them.

On Monday a suspect trio — ages 11, 12 and 14 — was arrested for reportedly carjacking vehicles right off the Jefferson North Lot. Carjackings are up 40 percent compared to last year, FOX 2 Detroit reports.

"They think it's fun and there is no penalty to it," Detroit Police Department Lt. Clive Stewart told the TV station.

Stewart is the head of the department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit. He said he is stunned over the trio of kids arrested Monday on the storage lot of the Jefferson North Plant.

"Doing this as long as I've been doing this, 11 is the youngest," he said.

The kids were allegedly trying to take Dodge Hellcat Chargers and Challengers, worth about $80,000-$90,000, when they were intercepted by officers.

"To me in my mind, I would think somebody a little older got these kids out here and are putting in orders," Stewart said. "The older offenders know, ‘I can do this and not really have my hands on it because I didn't really steal the car.’"

Not only are the suspects younger, but some are purportedly becoming repeat offenders.

During a separate incident this past weekend, a 14-year-old was arrested. The unnamed suspect was out on bond from a carjacking in May when police say he jacked two cars on the city's east side.

"Here we are a couple of months later, we are dealing with the same juvenile once again," Stewart said.

The lieutenant believes the teen is likely linked to several armed robberies during his time on bond. Crime Stoppers tips helped officers get him this time around.

Detroit police say they are doing all they can to get carjackings down.

"I definitely see that we are moving in the right direction," Stewart said. "We are gaining traction. It's a little slow, but we are gaining traction."