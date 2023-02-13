Expand / Collapse search
Nashville
Published

Nashville man arrested after girlfriend found murdered in creek, police say

Andra Christman, 49, was taken into custody in Joliet, Illinois

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Nashville man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend nearly two months after her body was discovered in a creek, authorities said Saturday.

Andra Christman, 49, had been wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 31-year-old Starlena Sullivan, after a teen walking his dog found her body in a creek on Dec. 21, but detectives were unable to find him at the time, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

Christman was also wanted at the time for a probation violation warrant related to a felony gun conviction, according to police.

On Thursday, investigators learned from detectives in Joliet, Illinois, that Christman was believed to be there and arrested him at a residence on a probation violation warrant out of Nashville.

Andra Christman, 49, was arrested last week in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 31-year-old Starlena Sullivan, after her body was found in a creek in December.

Homicide detectives from Nashville went to Joliet to interview Christman. However, police said he refused to speak with investigators about Sullivan’s death.

Detectives interviewed another citizen in Illinois, who was not publicly named, and said the individual provided investigators with enough information to issue a murder warrant in connection with Sullivan’s death.

Investigators from Nashvile arrested Christman on a murder warrant after learning he was in Joliet, Illinois.

Christman is currently jailed in Illinois pending extradition to Nashville. He is being held without bond.

No further details on what the citizen told investigators that led to Christman’s arrest were immediately provided.