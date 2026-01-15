Expand / Collapse search
NASA

NASA brings astronauts home early after health issue in first-ever evacuation

NASA carried out its first-ever medical evacuation from space, returning four astronauts to Earth more than a month early after a crew member experienced a health issue aboard the ISS.

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Historic first as unprecedented astronaut illness forces early return from NASA's ISS Video

Historic first as unprecedented astronaut illness forces early return from NASA's ISS

Fox News Digital spoke with NASA expert and space historian Rod Pyle about the unprecedented decision to end an International Space Station mission early due to a medical emergency.

NASA carried out its first medical evacuation from space early Thursday, bringing four astronauts back to Earth more than a month early after a crew member reported health issues aboard the International Space Station.

SpaceX guided the Dragon capsule to a nighttime splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, completing the return less than 11 hours after the crew departed the orbiting laboratory.

"Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, @zenanaut, @AstroIronMike, @Astro_Kimiya, and Oleg!" SpaceX said in a post on X.

NASA said the affected astronaut was stable while in orbit, but that mission managers decided an early return was the safest course to allow for proper medical evaluation and diagnostic testing on Earth. 

Officials emphasized that the return did not require any special procedures and that standard medical teams were on hand during recovery.

recovery vessels approaching the NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 capsule

This screengrab from video provided by NASA shows recovery vessels approaching the NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 capsule to evacuate one of the crew members after they re-entered the earth in a middle-of-the-night splashdown near San Diego, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.  (NASA via AP)

The mission’s early conclusion left the space station temporarily staffed by just three astronauts — one American and two Russians — a configuration NASA said is manageable but limits some operations. 

Agency officials said no spacewalks, including emergency repairs, can be conducted until the arrival of the next crew.

ASA's SpaceX Crew-11 members re entering the earth

This screengrab from video provided by NASA shows SpaceX Crew-11 members re entering the earth in a middle-of-the-night splashdown near San Diego, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. (NASA via AP)

NASA stressed that the decision was precautionary and not the result of an emergency. The health issue emerged on Jan. 7, prompting the cancellation of a scheduled spacewalk the following day and ultimately leading to the shortened mission.

SpaceX Crew-11 members re entering the earth

This screengrab from video provided by NASA shows the NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 members re entering the earth in a middle-of-the-night splashdown near San Diego, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. (NASA via AP)

It marked the first time NASA has cut short a spaceflight for medical reasons, though similar decisions were made by Russian space programs decades ago.

NASA and SpaceX said they are working to move up the launch of a replacement crew of four, currently scheduled for mid-February. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 
