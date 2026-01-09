Expand / Collapse search
NASA

NASA makes 'unprecedented' call to bring astronauts home after illness, expert says: 'Evacuated from orbit'

Crew-11 astronauts to return within days after medical emergency aboard ISS, cutting short planned mission

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Historic first as unprecedented astronaut illness forces early return from NASA's ISS Video

Historic first as unprecedented astronaut illness forces early return from NASA's ISS

Fox News Digital spoke with NASA expert and space historian Rod Pyle about the unprecedented decision to end an International Space Station mission early due to a medical emergency.

NASA has made an "unprecedented" decision to bring a crew home early from the International Space Station after a medical emergency in orbit, marking the first time in the station’s 25-year history that a mission has been cut short for health reasons.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said Thursday that a single crew member experienced a medical situation aboard the station on Jan. 7 and is now stable. After consultations with medical and agency leadership, he ordered the early return of the crew.

"For over 60 years, NASA has set the standard for safety and security in crewed space flight," Isaacman said during a news conference Thursday. "The health and the well-being of our astronauts is always and will be our highest priority."

NASA Crew-11 Astronauts who launched to International Space Station

NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 crew members, Mission Specialist Oleg Platonov of Roscosmos, Pilot Mike Fincke of the U.S., Commander Zena Cardman of the U.S., and Mission Specialist Kimiya Yui of Japan's JAXA, stand outside the Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center for transport to Launch Complex 39-A, ahead of their launch to the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Aug. 1, 2025.  (REUTERS/Steve Nesius)

NASA ADMINISTRATOR ORDERS EARLY RETURN OF 4 CREW-11 ASTRONAUTS FOLLOWING MEDICAL EMERGENCY

Isaacman said the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft would bring Crew-11 back to Earth within the coming days, ahead of their planned return later this year. The crew arrived at the ISS in August and was set to spend six to eight months there.

The crew includes Commander Zena Cardman, pilot Mike Fincke, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Kimiya Yui and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

Russia space

A view of the International Space Station taken on March 30, 2022, by the crew of Russian Soyuz MS-19 spaceship after undocking from the Station. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File)

NASA WEIGHS CUTTING SHORT INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION MISSION DUE TO ASTRONAUT MEDICAL ISSUE

Space historian and NASA expert Rod Pyle said the decision represents a historic first in U.S. human spaceflight.

"The declaration of a medical emergency in space is unprecedented, certainly in the operation of the International Space Station, which has been crewed continuously for 25 years," Pyle said. "They did have one notable medical emergency, in the past, when an astronaut suffered deep vein thrombosis, but they were able to actually stabilize that in orbit and continue on the mission."

"This is the first time in the history of the ISS. And as far as I remember, the first time in the history of the American space program, where somebody had to be brought home early, in effect, evacuated from orbit."

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

NASA announced plans to return Crew-11 from the ISS ahead of schedule after a medical issue, stressing the astronaut is stable and the move is precautionary. (NASA YouTube)

Pyle, who worked at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the Johnson Space Center, lauded Isaacman's decision to return to come back to Earth, while discussing the research implications.

"The ripple effects of this are pretty significant. Certainly, they're nothing as serious as having a life-threatening medical issue," he said. "So it's the right decision for them to come home. And I think we're all happy that Jared Isaacman was in the seat to make that decision as the new NASA administrator. I think he handled this very well."

Pyle explained that nearly half the astronauts' time on the ISS is spent on research and daily activity, while the other time is spent on maintenance and repair due to the space station's condition.

"Now some of that load will probably be handed off to the astronauts that remain behind. That'll be three of them. But this does throw a bit of a ripple into the works. And what's kind of critical about that, this would be important at any time, but we don't have a lot of time left with the International Space Station as it is being de-orbited in 2030. It remains to be seen how quickly the private companies will be replacing it."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
