NASA

NASA weighs cutting short International Space Station mission due to astronaut medical issue

Agency cancels spacewalk as unidentified crew member remains in stable condition

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
NASA astronaut begins eight-month mission aboard ISS Video

NASA astronaut begins eight-month mission aboard ISS

NASA astronaut Chris Williams joins 'Fox News Sunday' from the International Space Station to discuss his eight-month mission in space, the preparation required and more.

NASA is considering an early return of its crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) due to an unspecific medical issue. 

The rare move comes after the agency canceled a spacewalk initially scheduled for Thursday, according to Reuters. 

"Safely conducting our missions is our highest priority, and we are actively evaluating all options, including the possibility of an earlier end to Crew-11's mission," a NASA spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday night, NBC News reports.

The NASA logo

The NASA logo is displayed at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Oct. 15, 2025, in La Cañada Flintridge, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The astronaut suffering from the medical concern, who was not identified, remains in stable condition, the outlet reported.

 In a previous statement, NASA revealed it was "monitoring a medical concern with a crew member that arose Wednesday afternoon."

The four-person Crew-11 crew consists of U.S. astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov and Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yu.

NASA Crew-11 mission astronauts

Crew-11 mission astronauts walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building before heading to pad 39A for launch to the International Space Station (ISS) at the Kennedy Space Center on Aug. 1, 2025, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Paul Hennessy/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Fincke, the mission's commander, and flight engineer Cardman were anticipated to complete a 6.5 hour spacewalk on Thursday to install hardware outside the ISS.

Astronauts typically live aboard the ISS for stints of six to eight months, and are equipped with basic medical equipment and medications in the event of an emergency. The crew set off for their current eight-month mission from Florida in August and were set to return to Earth in May.

Falcon 9, Dragon, and Crew-11 launch to the International Space Station

Falcon 9, Dragon, and Crew-11 launch to the International Space Station at LC-39A in Kennedy Space Center on Aug. 1, 2025. (Austin DeSisto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Spacewalks are highly strenuous and involve months of training.

 Last year, NASA canceled a planned spacewalk after an astronaut reportedly experienced "spacesuit discomfort." In 2021, U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei’s had his spacewalk called off due to a pinched nerve. 

NASA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.  

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
