NASA announces retirement of veteran astronaut Butch Wilmore after 25 years of service

NASA has announced the retirement of test pilot and astronaut Butch Wilmore after 25 successful years of service and flights aboard four different spacecraft.

Wilmore, a veteran pilot and graduate of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, has logged 464 days in space since his selection by NASA in 2000.

The decorated U.S. Navy Capt. has flown on the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2009, Roscosmos Soyuz in 2014, Boeing Starliner in 2024, and returned to Earth aboard SpaceX Dragon most recently.

He also completed five spacewalks for a total of 32 hours outside the International Space Station.

"Butch’s commitment to NASA’s mission and dedication to human space exploration is truly exemplary," said Steve Koerner, acting director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. "His lasting legacy of fortitude will continue to impact and inspire the Johnson workforce, future explorers, and the nation for generations. On behalf of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, we thank Butch for his service."

Wilmore has been recognized as not only technically gifted but also an adaptable astronaut whose legacy spans decades of advancing human spaceflight across many missions.

He was one of the few astronauts that flew aboard both NASA's legacy and commercial vehicles which helped validate critical systems for long-term human spaceflight.

"Throughout his career, Butch has exemplified the technical excellence of what is required of an astronaut. His mastery of complex systems, coupled with his adaptability and steadfast commitment to NASA’s mission, has inspired us all," said Joe Acaba, chief of the Astronaut Office at NASA Johnson. "As he steps into this new chapter, that same dedication will no doubt continue to show in whatever he decides to do next."

Wilmore’s most recent launch aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on June 5, 2024, marked the first crewed flight test mission. During the mission, they were able to help remove a radio frequency group antenna assembly and collect samples for analysis from the Destiny laboratory and the Quest airlock.

"From my earliest days, I have been captivated by the marvels of creation, looking upward with an insatiable curiosity. This curiosity propelled me into the skies, and eventually to space, where the magnificence of the cosmos mirrored the glory of its creator in ways words can scarcely convey," said Wilmore. "Even as I ventured beyond Earth’s limits, I remained attuned to the beauty and significance of the world below, recognizing the same intricate design evident among the stars is also woven into the fabric of life at home."

Wilmore’s retirement signals the end of NASA’s pioneering era of cross-platform astronaut missions and early commercial spaceflight validation.