Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NASA

NASA announces retirement of veteran astronaut Butch Wilmore after 25 years of service

Butch Wilmore logged 464 days in space across missions on Space Shuttle, Soyuz, Starliner and Dragon

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
close
NASA Astronaut Butch Wilmore takes responsibility for troubled Boeing Starliner testflight Video

NASA Astronaut Butch Wilmore takes responsibility for troubled Boeing Starliner testflight

NASA Astronaut Butch Wilmore takes responsibility for troubled Boeing Starliner testflight that left him and another astronaut stuck in space, while also pointing blame at NASA and Boeing.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASA has announced the retirement of test pilot and astronaut Butch Wilmore after 25 successful years of service and flights aboard four different spacecraft.

Wilmore, a veteran pilot and graduate of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, has logged 464 days in space since his selection by NASA in 2000.

The decorated U.S. Navy Capt. has flown on the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2009, Roscosmos Soyuz in 2014, Boeing Starliner in 2024, and returned to Earth aboard SpaceX Dragon most recently.

He also completed five spacewalks for a total of 32 hours outside the International Space Station.

NASA ASTRONAUT BUTCH WILMORE OPENS UP ABOUT WORSHIPPING GOD WHILE IN SPACE: 'I NEED THAT FELLOWSHIP'

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore helped out of Dragon spacecraft

In this handout image provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore is helped out of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN after he and fellow NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Suni Williams, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov landed on the water on March 18, 2025 off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida. Williams and Wilmore were returning from a stay onboard the International Space Station that began in June 2024.   (Keegan Barber/NASA via Getty Images)

"Butch’s commitment to NASA’s mission and dedication to human space exploration is truly exemplary," said Steve Koerner, acting director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. "His lasting legacy of fortitude will continue to impact and inspire the Johnson workforce, future explorers, and the nation for generations. On behalf of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, we thank Butch for his service."

Wilmore has been recognized as not only technically gifted but also an adaptable astronaut whose legacy spans decades of advancing human spaceflight across many missions.

He was one of the few astronauts that flew aboard both NASA's legacy and commercial vehicles which helped validate critical systems for long-term human spaceflight.

Butch Wilmore

Astronaut Butch Wilmore said he takes partial responsibility for issues that left he and Suni Williams stranded in space for an extended amount of time, while also saying NASA and Boeing are responsible. (NASA)

NASA ASTRONAUT ARRIVES AT INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION ABOARD RUSSIAN SPACECRAFT

"Throughout his career, Butch has exemplified the technical excellence of what is required of an astronaut. His mastery of complex systems, coupled with his adaptability and steadfast commitment to NASA’s mission, has inspired us all," said Joe Acaba, chief of the Astronaut Office at NASA Johnson. "As he steps into this new chapter, that same dedication will no doubt continue to show in whatever he decides to do next."

Wilmore’s most recent launch aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on June 5, 2024, marked the first crewed flight test mission. During the mission, they were able to help remove a radio frequency group antenna assembly and collect samples for analysis from the Destiny laboratory and the Quest airlock.

This photo provided by SpaceX shows the SpaceX crew seated in the Dragon spacecraft on Friday, April 8, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (SpaceX via AP)

This photo provided by SpaceX shows the SpaceX crew seated in the Dragon spacecraft on Friday, April 8, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Fla.  (SpaceX via AP) (SpaceX via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"From my earliest days, I have been captivated by the marvels of creation, looking upward with an insatiable curiosity. This curiosity propelled me into the skies, and eventually to space, where the magnificence of the cosmos mirrored the glory of its creator in ways words can scarcely convey," said Wilmore. "Even as I ventured beyond Earth’s limits, I remained attuned to the beauty and significance of the world below, recognizing the same intricate design evident among the stars is also woven into the fabric of life at home."

Wilmore’s retirement signals the end of NASA’s pioneering era of cross-platform astronaut missions and early commercial spaceflight validation.