NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore opens up about worshipping God while in space: 'I need that fellowship'

Wilmore highlights importance of his faith in Jesus Christ during post-mission press conference Monday

Andrea Margolis
NASA astronaut discusses attending church in space Video

NASA astronaut discusses attending church in space

Butch Wilmore praised his pastors and talked about how worshiping with his Earth-bound congregation was essential while he was stranded in space for nine months.

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, who was stranded in space for nearly a year, touched on the importance of faith during a press conference on Monday.

Wilmore spent nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with fellow astronaut Suni Williams, beginning in June 2024. The pair were stuck there for over 280 days, though they initially planned to be there for only eight days.

After landing at the ISS, the astronauts' Boeing Starliner spacecraft encountered technical issues, which led NASA to decide it was unsafe to return the astronauts to Earth. The Biden administration was blamed by critics for leaving the astronauts stranded, and Williams and Wilmore returned to Earth on the SpaceX Dragon capsule on March 18.

At the Monday press conference, Wilmore was candid about his relationship with God when a reporter asked about faith in space.

Split image of Butch, christian cross

Butch Wilmore expressed gratitude for his pastors and practicing Christianity during a press conference on Monday. (Getty Images/iStock)

"I heard that you were still attending your church services from space. Can you tell me a bit about why that was important for you to do?" the journalist asked.

"Well, goodness, the Word of God … I need it," the astronaut began. "My pastors are the finest pastors on or off, in this case, the planet."

"And to tie in and to worship with my church family was vital," Wilmore added. "I mean, it's part of what makes me go."

Wilmore also shouted out a Tennessee church, saying he would watch their services while aboard the ISS.

Sunita "Suni" Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore speaking to the press

Williams and Wilmore answer questions about their SpaceX Crew-9 mission and extended time on the International Space Station during their March 31 press conference. (Pool)

"I also [tuned] into Grace Baptist Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. A buddy of mine is an elder there and a pastor there, and I would watch their service as well, every single week," the astronaut continued.

Wilmore described the weekly services as "invigorating" and emphasized how important Christian fellowship is to him.

"Part of what I need, as a believer in Jesus Christ, to continue that focus – a system, day in and day out, because I need that fellowship, even though it's fellowship from afar," Wilmore explained.

Sunita "Suni" Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore wear blue space suits

The rescued SpaceX Crew-9 astronauts seemed positive and upbeat as they spoke with the press on March 31, 2025. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"And it's not like being fellowship up close, but still I need it."

Fox News Digital's Brooke Curto and Pilar Arias contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

