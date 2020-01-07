Florida man arrested after allegedly lying to bypass presidential security at Palm Beach Airport

A 37-year-old Naples, Fla. man was arrested Sunday after allegedly lying about being an active Marine Corps member to gain access to Palm Beach International Airport prior to President Donald Trump departure, a report said.

Brandon Mark Magnan, who was dishonorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps and required to register as a sex offender, was arrested after federal officials said he lied to get past presidential security checkpoints at the airport about an hour before Trump’s flight departed, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Magnan allegedly passed two security checkpoints, typically manned by U.S. Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies, the newspaper reported. He drove through the checkpoints with an unnamed male passenger, according to a complaint filed in federal court.



At each checkpoint, he identified himself as a member of the Marine Corps helicopter squadron, presenting deputies with credentials with Marine Corps seals, the complaint said.

After gaining access to Atlantic Aviation, a sheriff’s deputy asked to see his credentials after noticing he wasn’t wearing a Marine Corps uniform, a standard practice for meeting the president under the circumstances. The deputy contacted a member of the helicopter squadron who said Magnan’s credentials were fake "based on numerous factors."

Magnan then allegedly told law enforcement he was a retired member of the squadron, the Post reported. A search of the FBI crime database revealed Magnan was dishonorably discharged after a court-martial conviction for "serious offenses," the complaint said.

Magnan was held on charges of "false personation of an officer or employee of the United States," the newspaper reported. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of $250,000. He made bond and was released from jail Monday, the Post reported.