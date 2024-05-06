Naked Florida woman arrested after breaking into neighbor's home, leaving her own children alone at home

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a neighbor's home while she was naked and left her children unattended at her own home.

Haley Blunt, 24, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief and child neglect, Lake City Police said in a news release.

Officers responded shortly before noon Wednesday to a home on NW Huntsboro Street to a report of a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, a victim told them an unknown person, later identified as Blunt, knocked on the front door, but when asked who was there, nobody would answer. Blunt then reportedly went to the home's sliding glass door and again began to knock, but still would not disclose who she was when the victim asked.

The victim was on the phone with 911 dispatch when Blunt broke a window near the front door and entered the home, police said.

Officers then arrived at the home, where the victim met them outside.

After officers approached the front door, they located Blunt nude and bleeding from injuries she sustained while breaking the window and entering the home.

Blunt was transported to a local hospital for treatment to her wounds. She was later released from the hospital and booked into the Columbia County Jail without bond.

An investigation into the incident revealed that Blunt lived in a nearby home and left her two young children unsupervised at home while she broke into her neighbor's home, resulting in a child neglect charge.

The children were found safe and were later turned over to a family member.