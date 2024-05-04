2 teens charged for dumping trash into Florida sea in viral video

Two teens have been charged following a viral video that showed teenagers on a boat dumping drums full of trash into the water off the coast of Florida during a spring break-like event, according to a report.

On Sunday, a group of teenagers sped into the waves of the Atlantic Ocean from Lake Boca, through south Florida's iconic Boca Raton Inlet. They were then seen chucking bins of empty bottles and garbage into the Atlantic Ocean, leaving a trail of trash behind, video shows.

The viral video captured the trail of floating debris after the party seekers zoomed off in their boat. An overhead drone pointed at the front of the boat recorded them waving and laughing. The footage went viral online and sparked fierce backlash.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which has been the lead investigative agency on the matter, said that two teens had been charged with a third-degree felony of causing pollution, so as to harm or injure human health or welfare, animal, plant, or aquatic life or property, WFLA reports.

The FWC said earlier this week that the boat’s operator and a second individual were the culprits seen throwing the waste into the water. The two individuals were later identified as a 15-year-old from Gulfstream and a 16-year-old from Boynton Beach, according to the arrest reports cited by WFLA.

The publication reports that FWC officials looked up the boat’s registration and went to the address of its owner where they were met by the 15-year-old’s father. The father told investigators "this is not a representation as of who we are," and asked to arrange a time they could meet with legal counsel present.

Boca Bash isn't connected to the city of Boca Raton. Because it's on the water, it falls under the jurisdiction of the state. In this case, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is the lead agency.

There were 20 arrests, including 17 for boating under the influence, according to the FWC, but no major incidents or boating accidents.

None of the arrests were connected to the trash dump, which became the most discussed incident from the annual event, in large part because of YouTuber Wavy Boats' video going viral.

"This has become a worldwide story," FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said during Wednesday's commission meeting, according to The Palm Beach Post. "Over the weekend, my phone blew up. Hopefully, it will be a huge teaching moment for all of them."

FWC Col. Brian Smith, director of the division of law enforcement, said earlier this week that, "We need to send a message that Florida doesn't tolerate this and that we want to protect our environment," the local newspaper reported.

The garbage dump was part of an annual, spring break-like event in Boca Raton during the last week of April that started in 2007, when party seekers showed up even though officials canceled the event.

Since then, about 6,000 to 10,000 party animals have flocked to Lake Boca Raton in Palm Beach County, which is about shoulder-length deep and packed with boats, booze and bikinis.

The Boca Bash has about 13,000 followers on Instagram. Pictures and videos on social media show co-ed revelers hopping from boat to boat, dancing in the water, jumping on water trampolines, and chugging beers and cocktails.