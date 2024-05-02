MLS goalie, wife arrested after nightclub fight in Florida

A Major League Soccer goalkeeper and his wife were arrested early Sunday morning after a fight outside a nightclub in Florida, police said.

Orlando City’s Mason Stajduhar, 26, and his wife Tatiana, 25, were charged with disorderly conduct during an incident in Orlando at around 1 a.m. ET, Fox 35 Orlando reported, citing arrest records. Responding officers arrived to see Mason allegedly trying to get back inside the club.

The club manager told officers the couple was "being disrespectful and causing a scene at the front entrance of the nightclub" and allegedly berated female employees at the door, the station reported.

According to an affidavit, Mason said one of the bouncers at the club hit his wife and wanted to re-enter the club. He reportedly admitted to resisting security officers in an attempt to check on his wife.

Tatiana Stajduhar was allegedly "screaming obscenities" at officers who arrested her husband. She allegedly pushed an officer with an open hand but was not charged with battery on an officer and resisting arrest with violence. Police said "discretion was used," according to Fox 35 Orlando.

"The Club is aware that goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar was arrested early Sunday morning. We are currently gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time," Orlando City said in a statement.

Stajduhar is in his fourth season with Orlando City. He has made one start this season and 12 starts overall with the club. He previously played for Orlando City B in USL League One and the Tulsa Roughnecks in the USL Championship.