Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas

'Mysterious' Las Vegas monolith appears in desert

Shiny, reflective monolith found in desert near Gass Peak, north of Las Vegas

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Hiker finds mysterious monolith in Wales Video

Hiker finds mysterious monolith in Wales

Craig Muir stumbles upon "UFO"-like structure on Welsh hillside. (Credit: Craig Muir via Storyful)

A "mysterious monolith" has appeared in a desert north of Las Vegas. 

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the shiny, reflective structure – similar to one found in Utah years ago – was spotted by its search and rescue unit near Gass Peak over the weekend. 

"We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out!" police wrote on X alongside an image of the monolith. 

The discovery comes months after a hiker in Wales captured a video of a mysterious "UFO"-like monolith on top of a hillside along the country’s border with England.  

‘UFO’-LIKE MONOLITH IS FOUND IN WALES BY HIKER, VIDEO SHOWS 

Monolith found near Las Vegas

The "mysterious monolith" the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says was found over the weekend in a desert near Gass Peak, north of the city. (LVMPD)

Craig Muir recorded footage showing the shiny object in March while hiking Hay Bluff near Hay-on-Wye, according to Storyful.  

"I come up here most days and I've never seen this before," Muir says in the video, adding that it "almost looks like a UFO."  

Similar monoliths also have been found in Belgium, Romania and the Isle of Wight – an island in the English Channel.  

MONOLITH VANISHES FROM REMOTE UTAH DESERT 

New monolith in Wales

Craig Muir discovered a monolith on a hillside in Wales in March 2024. (Craig Muir via Storyful)

In November 2020, one of the monoliths, estimated at between 10 feet and 12 feet high, was found by Utah state wildlife employees who were counting sheep from a helicopter.  

Bret Hutchings, the helicopter pilot, said it was "about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying," according to Salt Lake City's KSL-TV.   

Authorities said at the time that the mysterious object was installed in the ground in a remote area with "no obvious indication" of who might have put it there, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety.  

Then a week later, another monolith was discovered in Atascadero, California, which is north of Los Angeles.  

Utah monolith found

One of the monoliths was found in Utah in November 2020. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

It’s unclear who is behind the placement of the monoliths. A New Mexico artist collective claimed responsibility years ago. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.