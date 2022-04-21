Expand / Collapse search
Murdered NYC mom Orsolya Gaal: NYPD confirms arrest in gruesome Queens slaying

Orsolya Gaal's remains were found in a duffel bag less than a mile from her home

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Police continue search for killer of Queens mother Video

Police continue search for killer of Queens mother

Fox News contributor Ted Williams discusses the latest in the search for the killer behind the death of a Queens mother of two on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

An arrest has been made in the gruesome murder of New York City mom Orsolya Gaal, whose body was reportedly found stabbed nearly 60 times and stuffed inside a duffel bag, Fox News has confirmed.

Cops arrested 44-year-old David Bonola just before 1 a.m. Thursday and charged him with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said.

ORSOLYA GAAL MURDER MYSTERY TIMELINE

  • Image 1 of 8

    Orsolya Gaal posts a selfie with her dog, Teddy, a few days before Christmas 2021. (Facebook: Orsolya Gaal) ((Facebook: Orsolya Gaal))

  • Image 2 of 8

    Orsolya Gaal posted several selfies with the family dog, Teddy, to her social media. (Facebook: Orsolya Gaal) ((Facebook: Orsolya Gaal))

  • Photo shows NYPD poster taped to street sign along Queens street as manhunt for Orsolya Gaal's killer continues, April 19, 2022
    Image 3 of 8

    Photo shows NYPD poster taped to street sign along Queens street as manhunt for Orsolya Gaal's killer continues, April 19, 2022 (Fox News Digital)

  • Image 4 of 8

    A police officer stands at Orsolya Gaal's family home in Queens as law enforement investigates her brutal death on Saturday. (Fox News Digital) ((Fox News Digital))

  • Image 5 of 8

    Photos depict the back portion of Orsolya Gaal's home, including the basement. (Fox News Digital) ((Fox News Digital))

  • Photos show the home where Orsolya Gaal previously resided. The address, which is near Austin St. in Forest Hill, Queens, was mentioned in a text message reportedly sent to Gaal's husband after her death. (Fox News Digital)
    Image 6 of 8

    Photos show the home where Orsolya Gaal previously resided. The address, which is near Austin St. in Forest Hill, Queens, was mentioned in a text message reportedly sent to Gaal's husband after her death.  (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital)

  • Image 7 of 8

    Police presence at Orsolya Gaal's home in Queens after her body was found in a duffel bag on Saturday. (Fox News Digital)  ((Fox News Digital))

  • Image 8 of 8

    Orsolya Gaal and Howard Klein pose with their children on February 12. (Facebook: Howard Klein) ((Facebook: Howard Klein))

Department executives are expected to speak more about the arrest at a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.  

Gaal, a 51-year-old married mother of two, was found murdered on Saturday morning less than a mile from her Forest Hill home.

Police said they received a call around 8:10 a.m. Saturday for a report of "a suspicious bag with blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway." 

Former NYPD lieutenant: Murder of Queens mother could be a 'crime of passion' Video

Investigators also found a blood trail that led them back to the family’s home. One of Gaal's sons was home at the time of the murder, and was questioned by authorities but was later released. 

SLAIN NYC MOM ORSOLYA GAAL'S HOME HAD SEPARATE BASEMENT ENTRANCE, FAMILY ELECTRICIAN SAYS

Meanwhile, her 53-year-old husband, Howard Klein was with their other son on the West Coast, but told the New York Post he was returning home. Klein did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on Monday.

Queens mom found butchered in a duffel bag was reportedly stabbed 60 times Video

According to WPIX, Klein – who founded financial advisory firm RK Equity – received a chilling text message from someone who warned, in part: "Your wife sent me to jail some years ago when you were living near Austin Street in Forest Hills. I'm back, don't call the police or I will kill your family."

Meanwhile, surveillance footage from around 4:30 a.m. that day appeared to show a figure pulling a similar-looking bag along the sidewalk, sources confirmed.

