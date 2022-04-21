Murdered NYC mom Orsolya Gaal: NYPD confirms arrest in gruesome Queens slaying

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An arrest has been made in the gruesome murder of New York City mom Orsolya Gaal, whose body was reportedly found stabbed nearly 60 times and stuffed inside a duffel bag, Fox News has confirmed.

Cops arrested 44-year-old David Bonola just before 1 a.m. Thursday and charged him with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said.

ORSOLYA GAAL MURDER MYSTERY TIMELINE

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

Department executives are expected to speak more about the arrest at a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Gaal, a 51-year-old married mother of two, was found murdered on Saturday morning less than a mile from her Forest Hill home.

Police said they received a call around 8:10 a.m. Saturday for a report of "a suspicious bag with blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway."

Investigators also found a blood trail that led them back to the family’s home. One of Gaal's sons was home at the time of the murder, and was questioned by authorities but was later released.

SLAIN NYC MOM ORSOLYA GAAL'S HOME HAD SEPARATE BASEMENT ENTRANCE, FAMILY ELECTRICIAN SAYS

Meanwhile, her 53-year-old husband, Howard Klein was with their other son on the West Coast, but told the New York Post he was returning home. Klein did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on Monday.

According to WPIX, Klein – who founded financial advisory firm RK Equity – received a chilling text message from someone who warned, in part: "Your wife sent me to jail some years ago when you were living near Austin Street in Forest Hills. I'm back, don't call the police or I will kill your family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, surveillance footage from around 4:30 a.m. that day appeared to show a figure pulling a similar-looking bag along the sidewalk, sources confirmed.