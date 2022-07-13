14-year-old faces murder charge in connection with brutal traffic cone beating of elderly Philadelphia man

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with third-degree murder after a 73-year-old man was beaten to death in Philadelphia with a traffic cone, reports say.

The teen, identified as Richard Jones, is being charged as an adult and is also accused of criminal conspiracy in the June 24 killing of James Lambert, according to Fox29 Philadelphia.

Police allege Jones was the first to strike Lambert with a traffic cone and say they have identified a female suspect seen hitting Lambert at least three times in surveillance footage of the attack, the station added.

The Philadelphia Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday from Fox News Digital.

Jones and his 10-year-old brother turned themselves into the Philadelphia Police Department's homicide unit on Monday for their alleged involvement in the beating.

Police reportedly released the younger brother without any charges, according to Fox29 Philadelphia.

Disturbing surveillance footage of the incident released by police shows a group of teens pursuing the man on a street in northwest Philadelphia before striking him with traffic cones shortly before 3:00 a.m.

One of the juvenile suspects appeared to record the attack on a cell phone as others chased the victim down the street.

Lambert was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries the next day.

"I just don’t understand what’s going on in our city," Tania Stephens, Lambert's niece, told Fox 29 Philadelphia. "He’s walked that path for 60, 70 years of his life, and for his life to be snuffed out like that, is just unbelievable."

A $20,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of each suspect.

The Philadelphia Police Department is still searching for five other offenders, who they describe as two Black males and three Black females in their early to mid-teens.