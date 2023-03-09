Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Murdaugh boat crash victim Mallory Beach's father declined handshake with Alex Murdaugh's brother in court

Attorney Mark Tinsley described 'a fair amount of tension and some hard feelings' between the two families

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Phillip Beach, father of deceased Mallory Beach, apparently declined a handshake with Alex Murdaugh's brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, inside the Colleton County courtroom where Alex was sentenced to life in prison last week, according to witnesses.

Attorney Mark Tinsley, who is representing the Beach family in their wrongful death lawsuit against the Murdaughs after their 19-year-old daughter died in a 2019 accident on the Murdaugh boat, confirmed to Fox News Digital that John Marvin had made eye contact with Phillip when they both arrived late to the courthouse for Alex's sentencing.

Tinsley was told that John Marvin later came up to Beach and said something along the lines of, "I didn't see you back there," and but Beach declined a handshake with the Murdaugh brother.

"I think it was that Phillip felt like that John Marvin did see him. I mean, they made eye contact. And then for John Marvin to say, 'I didn't know you were back here,' and him then coming over to speak, you know… John Marvin was pretty heavily involved in helping Alex at different times during the case. So, yeah, I think there's a fair amount of tension and some hard feelings," Tinsley explained.

ALEX MURDAUGH: TIMELINE OF ONCE-POWERFUL SOUTH CAROLINA LAWYER'S SPECTACULAR DOWNFALL

Relatives of Mallory Beach arrive for Alex Murdaugh’s sentencing at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday, March 3, 2023. Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on all counts of killing his wife and son.

Relatives of Mallory Beach arrive for Alex Murdaugh’s sentencing at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday, March 3, 2023. Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on all counts of killing his wife and son. (Larry Paci for Fox News Digital )

The South Carolina attorney recalled another instance when Beach "ran into" Alex at a grocery store, and apparently told Beach that "he'd been thinking about him and praying about him, but it came off in an insincere kind of way" as "Philip perceived it at the time."

MURDAUGH BOAT CRASH VICTIM MALLORY BEACH'S FAMILY SEEKS ‘ACCOUNTABILITY’ IN SUMMER TRIAL

Since the Colleton County jury found Alex guilty in the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, the Beach family has felt some sense of "relief" and "accountability," Tinsley said.

John Marvin Murdaugh listens during the Alex Murdaugh sentencing at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, March 3, 2023.

John Marvin Murdaugh listens during the Alex Murdaugh sentencing at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool)

A trial date in the family's wrongful death lawsuit against the Murdaughs, a once prominent and influential legal dynasty in South Carolina's Lowcountry, is set for Aug. 14 – about four years after Beach's family filed the case against the Murdaugh family in 2019.

DEATH OF MURDAUGH BOAT CRASH VICTIM MALLORY BEACH IN SPOTLIGHT AT DOUBLE-MURDER TRIAL

Paul Murdaugh had taken five of his friends out on his family's boat on the evening of Feb. 23, 2019. He used his older brother Buster's ID to purchase alcohol for the group before they went on the excursion that ultimately turned deadly. Despite his friend's pleas to stop driving, the visibly inebriated Paul continued, eventually crashing into Archers Creek Bridge in Beaufort on the South Carolina coast.

In 2019, Paul Murdaugh took friends on a nighttime boat ride along the South Carolina coast while drinking and crashed the boat, resulting in multiple injuries and Mallory Beach's death.

In 2019, Paul Murdaugh took friends on a nighttime boat ride along the South Carolina coast while drinking and crashed the boat, resulting in multiple injuries and Mallory Beach's death. (Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)

The crash left passengers injured. Beach, who was in the rear of the boat, was thrown into the water in the crash and went missing. Boaters found her lifeless body near the crash scene more than a week later.

ALEX MURDAUGH'S SUICIDE-FOR-HIRE HITMAN CURTIS ‘EDDIE’ SMITH COULD BE KEY PLAYER IN NEXT TRIAL

Tinsley testified during Alex's double-murder trial that Paul used his family's legal prestige in the South Carolina Lowcountry to get preferential treatment after the crash.

Witness Mark Tinsley, the attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, is questioned by prosecutor Creighton Waters during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Feb. 9, 2023.

Witness Mark Tinsley, the attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, is questioned by prosecutor Creighton Waters during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Feb. 9, 2023. (Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool)

Tinsley also said Alex Murdaugh approached him at a bar while he was representing the Beach family and tried to bully him "into backing off" the case.

MURDAUGHS REACH SETTLEMENT WITH FAMILY OF MALLORY BEACH, WHO DIED IN FATAL 2019 MURDAUGH BOAT CRASH 

Prosecutors said the Beach lawsuit was a catalyst in Alex's decision to murder his wife and younger son as it threatened to expose his other numerous financial crimes totaling nearly $9 million. The disgraced attorney is accused of embezzling millions from his family's personal injury law firm and its clients.

Mallory Beach's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Murdaughs in 2019 after she died aboard their boat, which was driven by Paul Murdaugh.

Mallory Beach's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Murdaughs in 2019 after she died aboard their boat, which was driven by Paul Murdaugh. (Facebook/ Mallory Beach and Colleton County Jail)

The Beaches reached a settlement with Maggie's estate and Buster, Alex's sole surviving son, in January. 

The two remaining defendants in the case are Alex and Parker's Kitchen, a convenience store where Paul, who was then underage, is believed to have purchased alcohol for the excursion.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.