CRIME
Published

Death of Murdaugh boat crash victim Mallory Beach in spotlight at double murder trial

Attorney Mark Tinsely said Alex Murdaugh engaged in bullying tactics after he began representing Mallory Beach's family

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg , Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Alex Murdaugh arrives at South Carolina court for murder trial Video

Alex Murdaugh arrives at South Carolina court for murder trial

Alex Murdaugh arrives at Colleton County Courthouse on February 6, 2023. He is charged with gunning down his wife Maggie and son Paul. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital)

WALTERBORO, S.C. – After Paul Murdaugh drunkenly crashed his boat into a bridge, killing 19-year-old passenger Mallory Beach in 2019, the Murdaugh family was given special treatment at the crime scene, a lawyer testified Monday. 

The victim's distraught mother, Renee Beach, wanted to go down to the Archer Creek Bridge in Beaufort, South Carolina, where the boat crash had occurred, but the scene was cordoned off, the family's attorney Mark Tinsley said.

"[Renee Beach] is told she can’t go down there and just a few minutes later Alex’s father and his wife pulled up in a car and are waved under the tape, and they go down to the bridge, and she was very upset by that," said Tinsley, who represents the Beach family in their wrongful death lawsuit against the Murdaughs.

Alex's father, Randolph Murdaugh III, was the top prosecutor overseeing South Carolina's Lowcountry until 2005 – including Beaufort County where the accident occurred. The family wielded enormous influence in the region.

ALEX MURDAUGH TRIAL JUDGE RULES JURY CAN HEAR EVIDENCE OF MURDAUGH'S ALLEGEDLY FINANCIAL CRIMES

Mallory Beach's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Murdaughs in 2019 after she died aboard their boat. (Facebook/ Mallory Beach and Colleton County Jail)

After witnessing the favoritism shown to the powerful Murdaugh family, Renee Beach called Tinsley – setting in motion an unthinkable spiral of destruction. 

ALEX MURDAUGH: TIMELINE OF ONCE-POWERFUL SOUTH CAROLINA LAWYER'S SPECTACULAR DOWNFALL

Tinsley testified Monday in the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, outside the presence of the jury as part of a hearing to determine whether evidence of Alex's alleged financial crimes will be admitted at his murder trial. 

Mallory Beach died in a crash on the Murdaugh family's boat in 2019. (Facebook/ Mallory Beach)

He's accused of gunning down his son Paul Murdaugh, 22, with a shotgun and his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, with a rifle June 7, 2021, in a desperate bid to fend off a financial reckoning.

The boat wreck was the beginning of the unraveling of the Murdaugh dynasty. 

AELX MURDAUGH IMPLICATES GROUNDSKEEPER AFTER MURDERS, VIDEO SHOWS

Paul had taken out five friends in his father's boat Feb. 23, 2019, and they were all drinking heavily.  Paul had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit when he smashed into the piling of the bridge.

A general view of Archers Creek Bridge in Beaufort, South Carolina. Paul Murdaugh was charged with the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach after crashing his family's boat in 2019. 

A general view of Archers Creek Bridge in Beaufort, South Carolina. Paul Murdaugh was charged with the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach after crashing his family's boat in 2019.  (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital )

After the collision, it took more than a week to recover Mallory Beach's body about five miles from the crash site.

"The beach family stood on a causeway for eight days while their daughter’s body was in the water," Tinsley testified. "I don’t think there’s any amount of money someone would be willing to take to go through what they’ve gone through."

Tinsely also said Alex approached him at a bar while he was representing the Beach family and tried to bully him "into backing off" the case.

From left, Buster Murdaugh, 26, his mother Maggie Murdaugh, his brother Paul Murdaugh and his father Alex Murdaugh. Alex is accused of fatally shooting Maggie, 52, and their son, Paul, 22, June 7, 2021.

From left, Buster Murdaugh, 26, his mother Maggie Murdaugh, his brother Paul Murdaugh and his father Alex Murdaugh. Alex is accused of fatally shooting Maggie, 52, and their son, Paul, 22, June 7, 2021. (Facebook)

The attorney faced pressure from the community not to pursue the Murdaughs.

"There’s a lot of grumbling and shock that I’m actually going to hold Alex personally responsible," Tinsley said of his experience at the time.

Tinsley had been told that Alex was "broke" at the time Beach's family had been attempting to reach a settlement over their daughter's tragic death.

Mark Tinsley had been told that Alex was "broke" at the time Beach's family had been attempting to reach a settlement over their daughter's tragic death. (Facebook)

But the attorney was aware that Alex was actively making money as a partner at the personal injury firm founded by his great-grandfather and came from "generational wealth."

ALEX MURDAUGH TRIAL: VIDEO ILLUSTRATION SHOWS CRIME SCENE WHERE PAUL, MAGGIE WERE MURDERED

The Beach family attorney filed a motion to force Alex to disclose his books and prove his dire financial straits. Three days before the murders, a hearing was scheduled to determine whether Alex would be compelled to share the sensitive information.

 Alex Murdaugh arrives at Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, February 3, 2023. Murdaugh is on trial for the double murder of his wife and son.

 Alex Murdaugh arrives at Colleton County courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, February 3, 2023. Murdaugh is on trial for the double murder of his wife and son. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital)

Prosecutor Creighton Waters has argued that if Alex hd open his accounts to Tinsley, his decade-long financial schemes would have been exposed.

After Tinsley's testimony, Judge Clifton Newman ruled that evidence of Alex's alleged financial crimes and details of the boat crash litigation could be admitted to prove motive.

Alex was later charged in 18 indictments with stealing nearly $9 million from his law firm and his client's settlements.

Three years after the lawsuit was filed, on Jan. 24, a South Carolina judge approved a settlement agreement between the Beach family and Buster Murdaugh and the estate of Maggie Murdaugh.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.