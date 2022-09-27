Mountain lion attacks women on Utah trail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City.

They came upon the mountain lion when they came around a corner on a trail run Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, said Faith Jolley, a spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The mountain lion leapt at the women closest to the animal, leaving two puncture wounds on leg, she said.

They were able to get away and down the mountain after the uninjured woman threw a rock at the mountain lion. The woman's injuries aren't considered life-threatening, Jolley said.

Wildlife officials later found the mountain lion they believe was the one in the attack and euthanized the animal.

Jolley said mountain lion attacks are quite rare in this part of Utah.