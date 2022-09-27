Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Utah
Published

Mountain lion attacks women on Utah trail

Mountain lion in Utah leapt at a woman, leaving two non-life-threatening puncture wounds

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City.

They came upon the mountain lion when they came around a corner on a trail run Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, said Faith Jolley, a spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The mountain lion leapt at the women closest to the animal, leaving two puncture wounds on leg, she said.

They were able to get away and down the mountain after the uninjured woman threw a rock at the mountain lion. The woman's injuries aren't considered life-threatening, Jolley said.

GIRAFFE NAMED AFTER BENGALS' JOE BURROW DEAD AFTER MEDICAL ISSUE

A woman in Utah survived a mountain lion attack with non-life-threatening puncture wounds on Sept. 25, 2022.

A woman in Utah survived a mountain lion attack with non-life-threatening puncture wounds on Sept. 25, 2022.

NEWBORN GIRAFFE APPEARS TO GET KISSED ON ITS FOREHEAD FROM ITS PARENTS, ADORABLE PHOTOS SHOW

Wildlife officials later found the mountain lion they believe was the one in the attack and euthanized the animal.

Jolley said mountain lion attacks are quite rare in this part of Utah.