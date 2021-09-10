Giraffe named after Bengals' Joe Burrow dead after medical issue

A giraffe at a Louisiana zoo named after Cincinnati Bengals and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has died, officials said Wednesday.

Burreaux was a 20-month-old giraffe at the Baton Rouge Zoo. Officials said the animal fell ill on Tuesday.

"It is with the heaviest hearts that we let our Zoo family know that our beloved Burreaux, 20-month old male reticulated giraffe, has passed away. We are beyond saddened by this sudden loss and are grieving immensely. Rest in peace big guy," the zoo said in a tweet.

Officials said the giraffe had a severe cough and overall agitation.

"The Zoo’s veterinary staff took immediate measures to help, including swiftly administering medications to stabilize," the zoo said in a statement. "As well, he underwent constant staff evaluation to optimize his chances of recovery. The Zoo’s team reached out to numerous zoological veterinarians throughout the nation — none of which had experienced a giraffe with comparable symptoms."

An LSU veterinary team performed a necropsy to determine the official cause of death. Results are expected to come within 30 days.

Burrow was a star quarterback at LSU before turning pro. He led the Tigers to a national championship with one of the best college football seasons ever. He had 5,671 passing yards and 60 touchdown passes.