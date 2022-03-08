Motorist allegedly plows into Polish embassy in DC amid tensions with Russia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A motorist reportedly drove a car into the Polish embassy in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night.

A passerby said she did not witness the event but "heard a huge boom and saw smoke" from her apartment. The witness went on to say that the driver was still alive, as was the driver of another car that was involved in the wreck.

The cause of the wreck remained unclear, but the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia told Fox News Digital that the U.S. Secret Service had taken over the investigation into the incident. The U.S. Secret Service did not immediately respond to request for comment.

POLAND THROTTLES UP SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE WITH OFFER TO HAND OVER FIGHER JETS; PENTAGON PUMPS BRAKES

The crash came amid reports that the United States is sending two Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries to Poland amid tensions with Russia.

Poland offered to give its entire fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S. in exchange for a chance to buy American F-16s as part of a deal to bolster the Ukrainian air force while upgrading the Poles’ with NATO aircraft.

"The authorities of the Republic of Poland, after consultations between the President and the Government, are ready to deploy – immediately and free of charge – all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America," the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

"At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Poles also requested any other NATO member countries that have MiGs of their own take similar action. Those may include Bulgaria and Slovakia.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.