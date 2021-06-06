Mother of Florida teen charged in stabbing death of Tristyn Bailey tampered with evidence, police say

The mother of the Florida teen accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey to death has been arrested for tampering with evidence in the case, authorities said.

Crystal Smith, 35, turned herself in to authorities on Saturday, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

FLORIDA TEEN ACCUSED OF FATALLY STABBING TRISTYN BAILEY PLEADS NOT GUILTY

Smith is the mother of Aiden Fucci, the 14-year-old boy charged with murdering Tristyn Bailey last month. Her body was found May 9 in a wooded area 20 miles south of Jacksonville, hours after she was reported missing. A medical examiner determined she had been stabbed 114 times.

Surveillance video from Fucci’s home on the day he was arrested shows Smith standing with her son as deputies spoke with him, according to an arrest report obtained by FOX13 Tampa.

After her son voluntarily left with deputies, Smith can be seen removing a pair of jeans from his bedroom and washing them in a bathroom sink, the report said.

Smith is then seen speaking with someone, who was not identified in the report. They appear to inspect the jeans before Smith returns them to Fucci’s bedroom.

Detectives later executed a search warrant and retrieved the jeans. The jeans and the drain of the bathroom sink where Smith washed them both tested positive for the presence of blood, according to the police report.

"I remain incredibly proud of the men and women of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office for their continued thoroughness in this investigation," Sheriff Robert Hardwick said. "Our goal in any investigation is to ensure proper accountability across the board for successful prosecution."

Hardwick added: "Crystal Smith will be held responsible for her role in this case and justice will be served for Tristyn Bailey and her family."

Smith was being held on $25,000 bond.

Fucci faces a first-degree murder charge. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.