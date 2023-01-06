Expand / Collapse search
Oregon
Published

Most populous county in OR swears in its 1st female sheriff

Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell is now sheriff of Multnomah County, Oregon

Associated Press
Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell made history Wednesday as she was sworn in as the first female Multnomah County sheriff in the agency’s 168-year history, according to the sheriff's office.

Morrisey O’Donnell was elected in May and succeeds former Sheriff Mike Reese, who could not seek reelection because of term limits.

Morrisey O’Donnell, 49, assumes leadership of 750 employees.

For the first time in its 168-year history, Multnomah County of Oregon has sworn in its first female sheriff, Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell.

"I will lead and serve our community with compassion, pride and unwavering resolve to build stronger communities," O’Donnell said. "Because stronger communities make everyone safer."

O’Donnell started her career with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in 1996. She is one of only two Multnomah County sheriffs to hold dual certifications in corrections and police disciplines.