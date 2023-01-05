Expand / Collapse search
LA officers fatally shoot man armed with foot-long sharp object

Suspect approached the CA officers, defied orders to drop the sharp metal object

Associated Press
Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man who approached them with a sharp object, officials said.

The officers responded Tuesday in South LA and encountered the man clutching a metal object about a foot long, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"After telling the suspect to drop the metal object several times, he did not and approached the officers, at which time an officer involved shooting occurred," the department said in a statement.

A man who was armed with a sharp metal object that was about one foot long was fatally shot after he approached the police with the weapon.

A man who was armed with a sharp metal object that was about one foot long was fatally shot after he approached the police with the weapon. (Fox News)

The unidentified man was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital, where he later died, the statement said.

No officers were hurt.

The shooting is under investigation.