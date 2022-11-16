More than 20 police recruits injured after driver plows into group on morning run

More than 20 law enforcement recruits have been injured, at least five critically, after a driver plowed into them while out on a morning run in California on Wednesday.

The recruits have been rushed to hospitals, and authorities have detained a suspect believed to be the driver of the vehicle, according to Fox 11. The California Highway Patrol says the incident took place at roughly 6:30 a.m. local time.

The L.A. County Fire Department says five individuals had critical injuries, four had moderate injuries and another 14 had minor injuries.

The recruits are reportedly attendees of the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services (STARS) Center in Whittier, California. Whittier is a suburb of Los Angeles.

Authorities have yet to release further details on the incident.

Residents of the area told Fox 11 that police recruits at the STARS academy often run in groups while wearing high-visibility vests in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.