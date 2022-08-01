Expand / Collapse search
Montana woman dies after falling through skylight into high school gym

Montana police say they don't know why the trio was on the roof at 2:25 a.m.

Associated Press
A 20-year-old woman has died after falling through a skylight and onto the floor of a high school gymnasium, police in Columbia Falls said.

The woman and two others were on the roof of the gym at Columbia Falls High School at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday when the woman fell about 40 feet to the floor, police said.

Officers administered first aid, but the woman died of her injuries, police said in a social media post. Officers did not know why the trio was on the gym roof.

A Montana woman died after falling through the skylight of the gym at Columbia Falls High School. (Fox News)

The name of the woman was being withheld until family members could be notified.