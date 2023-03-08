Montana officer, suspect seriously injured in shooting

Authorities in Montana say a police officer and a suspect were seriously injured by gunfire following a traffic altercation.

The Great Falls Police Department said a vehicle failed to yield on Tuesday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop in the central Montana city and the occupants got out and tried to flee.

TESTER RAILS AGAINST 'MULTI-MILLIONAIRES' IN RE-ELECTION BID LAUNCH, BUT DISCLOSURES REVEAL HIS OWN WEALTH

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officers found the suspects blocks away and after a short foot chase shots were fired, police said. The officer and suspect were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.