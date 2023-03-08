Expand / Collapse search
Montana
Published

Montana officer, suspect seriously injured in shooting

MT suspects got out of vehicle, tried to flee following traffic altercation

Associated Press
Authorities in Montana say a police officer and a suspect were seriously injured by gunfire following a traffic altercation.

The Great Falls Police Department said a vehicle failed to yield on Tuesday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop in the central Montana city and the occupants got out and tried to flee.

Officers found the suspects blocks away and after a short foot chase shots were fired, police said. The officer and suspect were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.