Tester rails against 'multi-millionaires' in re-election bid launch, but disclosures reveal his own wealth

Democratic Montana Senator John Tester dedicated part of his re-election campaign launch last week to railing against "multi-millionaires" who he said didn't "understand what a hard day's work looks like," despite federal financial disclosures revealing he is actually a millionaire himself.

According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data from 2021, Tester has a net worth between $1,768,009 and $6,695,000, which is partially made up of the value of his farmland and associated assets he owns.

Additionally, Tester reported thousands of dollars worth of stock and other investments, as well as bank deposits.

The red state Democrat, who is up for re-election in 2024, and facing what is expected to be one of the toughest raciest as Republicans seek to regain control of the U.S. Senate, appeared alongside fellow millionaire Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., on Saturday at the 45th annual fundraising dinner for the Montana Democratic Party to kick off his campaign.

"I know the people in Washington don't understand what a hard day's work looks like; they often don't understand the challenges that working families are facing," Tester said in his speech at the dinner. "But that is exactly why I'm running. I am running to keep fighting for you, to keep fighting for Montana values, the state that we all love."

He took multiple jabs at Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., throughout the speech, calling them "a bunch of multimillionaires" who are "focused on empty political rhetoric instead of fighting for working families across this country." He also described himself as the "only working farmer in the U.S. Senate."

Financial records submitted by Kelly when he was a candidate for U.S. Senate in 2019 showed his assets to be even more lucrative than Tester's, with a value between $10 million and $27 million, according to an analysis by The Arizona Republic.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tester's campaign for comment but didn't immediately receive a response.

It's unclear who will face off against Tester, however Rosendale and Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., are rumored to be considering runs for the Republican nomination.