'Multiple victims' in 'active shooter situation' near Morgan State University: Baltimore police

Morgan State University told residents to shelter in place during the active shooter situation

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Baltimore police are responding to an "active shooter situation" involving "multiple victims" near Morgan State University in Maryland Tuesday night, police confirmed. 

At 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, Baltimore Police said on X that they had responded active shooter situation at a Morgan State University (MSU) student dormitory in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. MSU is a historically black university with over 9,000 students currently enrolled.

Morgan State University

Morgan State University is a public historically black research university in Baltimore. (Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Morgan State University in Baltimore.

A student heads toward the south campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore.  (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The department confirmed that there are "multiple victims involved" in the incident, but did not share how many individuals were injured.

"BPD is confirming there are multiple victims involved" the department wrote on X. "Please continue to shelter in place and avoid the area."

Morgan State University in Baltimore.

Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland told students to shelter in place amid an "active shooter situation" on Tuesday, October 3. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

In a notice on its website, MSU said that "an active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus."

Law enforcement encouraged concerned family members to stay away from campus, saying that they can meet at a nearby Safeway location to learn more information about the incident.

MSU campus police and BPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.