Money Broker Seeks Mercy in Times Square Bomb Case

NEW YORK -- The money broker who unwittingly provided $7,000 to Times Square bomb plotter Faisal Shahzad says his life has been plunged into emotional and financial chaos, and he hopes he can avoid jail time for his family's sake.

Mohammad Younis of Centereach, on New York's Long Island, pleaded guilty in August to an illegal banking charge. Prosecutors say Younis provided $7,000 in $100 bills to Shahzad.

The Bridgeport, Conn., man drove an SUV to Times Square on May 1, 2010, and tried to set off a propane-and-gasoline bomb. He pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence.

scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 30. The single charge he pleaded guilty to carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

Newsday reports that Younis has written to U.S. District Judge John Keenan seeking leniency so he can support his family.