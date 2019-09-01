Mobile, Ala., mayor promises tougher security at high school sports events after shooting

Tougher security measures will soon be in place at public-school sports events in Mobile, Ala., following a shooting Friday that left nine people injured after a high school football game.

“Our children and their families deserve to enjoy a high school football game or any public event without the thought of gun violence,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement Saturday. “As a community, we will heal. As a community, we have to get the guns out of the hands of our youth.”

GUNFIRE AT ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME LEAVES AT LEAST 6 SHOT: REPORTS

Teen suspect arrested

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with nine counts of attempted murder Saturday in connection with the gunfire at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile's FOX 10 reported.

The suspect was clearly seen firing shots in footage captured by surveillance cameras, Mobile police Chief Lawrence Battiste said, according to the Associated Press.

Police believe the teen was the only shooter, but believe some adults were aware the attack might be coming, Battiste said, urging those people to speak with police.

The shooting occurred after a game between LeFlore High School and Williamson High School. Police said the suspect was a LeFlore student. Fox News is withholding the suspect’s name because he is a minor.

Expected to survive

The chief said six people were shot “directly.” It was unclear if the other three victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries. Six of the nine people injured had been released from the hospital by Saturday, Battiste told AL.com.

All nine victims, ranging in age from 15 to 18, were expected to survive, the chief said.

A 10th injury was attributed to a seizure that one person suffered during the commotion caused by the shooting, the newspaper reported.