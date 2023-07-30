Mob beats security guard to death outside Hollywood nightclub

A mob of people beat a security guard to death outside a Hollywood nightclub early Sunday morning, according to reports.

The violence broke out around 2 a.m. outside the Dragonfly Hollywood at 6510 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Police told Fox 11.

The circumstances leading up to the assault – including whether or not it was gang-related – remain unclear.

LAPD West Bureau Homicide Division Detective Samuel Marullo told KTLA the security guard was confronted by a group of about 10 people and fell into the street. The mob then kicked and stomped him to death.

The security guard was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday evening.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Dragonfly and the LAPD for more information.