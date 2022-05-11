Moab murders: Police name suspect in double homicide of newlywed couple
The suspect died by suicide after allegedly killing the couple
Officials in Utah named a suspect on Wednesday in relation to the double homicide of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck Turner.
The Grand County Sheriff's Office named Adam Pinkusiewicz as a suspect in the murder of Schulte and Turner, but said he committed suicide after the alleged double homicide.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.