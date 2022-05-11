Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Utah
Published

Moab murders: Police name suspect in double homicide of newlywed couple

The suspect died by suicide after allegedly killing the couple

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials in Utah named a suspect on Wednesday in relation to the double homicide of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck Turner.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office named Adam Pinkusiewicz as a suspect in the murder of Schulte and Turner, but said he committed suicide after the alleged double homicide.

Crystal Turner, right, and Kylen Schulte, had last been seen alive on Aug. 13 at Woody’s Tavern in downtown Moab.

Crystal Turner, right, and Kylen Schulte, had last been seen alive on Aug. 13 at Woody’s Tavern in downtown Moab. (Kylen Schulte)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.