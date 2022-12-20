Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
MN man fatally shoots his fiancée and cousin, then kills himself in AZ

The motive behind the Arizona murder-suicide case is still unknown

Associated Press
Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.

The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin’s home in Bullhead City.

Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.

The bodies of Timothy Wayne Albright, 64, Karee Pauline Rowell, 64, Trisha Lynn Wallin, 58, were discovered at a home in Bullhead City, Arizona.

Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin’s home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.

Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.